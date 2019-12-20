Tuckin Squares: A Cafe Serving Some Amazing Quick Bites & Yum Biryani!

Tuckin Squares is a nice place near thane station, these people serve amazing things inside a square. The square is just stuffed inside with different varieties of food and then oil fried. I ordered many things from here, Like the chicken hotdog, paneer hotdog. The hotdogs were nice and cheesy and it is a must-try dish here. Then we ordered the nachos from here especially the chicken nachos which was very tasty with nachos dipped in cheese. Then we went for the most famous dish available here in the square we ordered the Biryani square, paneer square and the noodles square. All the square was amazing and it is something different than you usually eat. It is a must-try dish here. We also ordered the mojito and the lemonade both were amazing refreshing drinks.