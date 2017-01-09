If you’ve said hi to 2017 with a wide smile and an intention to eat healthy, let us help you take the first step. Snacking in office can be a pain especially if your c-workers insist on ordering pizza or desserts. If you’re not a believer of giving up favourite things under the garb of ‘dieting’, have these healthy local snacks instead.
Love Street Food? Here's Where You Can Get Healthy Versions Home-Delivered
Poha
Before you say ‘oh but it has peanuts and peanuts aren’t healthy’ consider this – good fat is not bad for your health, in fact it’s necessary. So put aside those judgements and order yourself a light poha from Mumbai Masala. They use less oil and less spices. Get it for INR 40.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Cous Cous Upma
Indigo Deli serves Cous Cous Upma tempered with pomegranate seeds, cashew nuts, almonds and is served with a pineapple compote at INR 345. Fancy much for you? You can also go for a way cheaper option from Le Cafe in Chembur at INR 125.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Lapsi Rawa or Dalia
One of the most underrated snacking options, broke wheat or dalia or lapsi rawa is a blessing for those looking to maintain their weight. You can get it at Chai Pe Charcha under their healthy section for INR 60
- Price for two: ₹ 450
Dahi Sabudana Khichdi
We told you about Aram’s and its awesomeness earlier here and we’re saying it again. One of the oldest eateries in the city serves comforting Dahi Sabudana Khichdi at INR 60. It’s good for your stomach and also keeps you full for longer.
Bhajani Thalipeeth
Bhajani is a flour mixture made out of grains like sorghum, wheat, chana and lentils roasted with cumin and coriander seeds. This delectable multi-grain cracker can be the answer to your nachos fixation {may be}. Get it at Sujata Uphar Griha in Girgaum for INR 45.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Comments (0)