Marga-Write-A These Down: The Coolest Cocktails We Tried in 2019

While we can harp on forever about how killer the food is at Masala Library, we're not gonna waste your time stating the obvious... So just don't miss the cocktails here, yo.

Our favourite is the Burnt Curry Leaf Martini - we love a drink that surprises us with its ingredients. Don't stick up your nose just yet... The curry leaf adds a lot of complexity to this gin-based drink. Don't knock it till you try it, you'll thank us!