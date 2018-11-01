If you've been hankering after a long-weekend getaway, there's a boutique hotel in Malshej Ghat near Mumbai that is sure to get rid of those city woes and recharge you for a new week. A panoramic view of the Sahyadris, manicured lawns, an indoor garden and a swimming pool make Saj By The Lake a scenic point at which to unwind.
Need A Break? Check Out This Beautiful Resort For The Perfect Getaway Close To Mumbai
What Makes It Awesome
Besides this, vegetarians are also in for a treat {non-vegetarians, take a walk on the greener side of life here}. The Maati Baani restaurant is far away from the typical cottage cheese and potato overdose. Local favourites like methi pithle and baingan bharta are slow-cooked in earthen pits, a shorba is infused with nachani, and regional Maharashtrian, Kashmiri and Rajasthani fare is also available.
A morning walk to the lake will lead you to the banks of the Pushpavati river, flanked by the mountain ranges.The resort is adding camping and bonfire-making to its activities soon and will also offer guided walks to the ancient Karneshwar stone caves and a Shiva temple nearby.
Once you’re feeling relaxed enough, the resort also offers adventure activities such as body zorbing, water zorbing, archery and crossbow.
Pro-Tip
Malshej Ghat is one of the best spots near Mumbai to enjoy in any weather. With its trekking, picnic spots and waterfalls, it’s a nature-lover’s dream. With this luxury resort, we’re thinking that our next long-weekend getaway can have a little smooth with the rough as well.
