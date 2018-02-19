Turning Vegan {Or Thinking About It}? These Shops Will Get You Going

My Pure Path is a purely vegan kitchen. Anything you order from here will be suited just to your dietary needs, you can be assured of that. It’s not just healthy, but she believes in making vegan really downright delicious too. You can buy miso mayo, cheesy dip, hummu, chocolate almond truffles, vegan curd, white butter among many, many other awesome options.

If you don’t want to step inside the kitchen, check this to know more about their meal plans.

Order the products by contacting them on Facebook here or calling on +91 9819516503.