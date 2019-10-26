Organic, Vegan & Handmade: This Brand Makes Lipsticks That You Gotta Own

A lot of us use so many types of products on our face without realising that a lot of it just seeps into the skin. Organic brands are the rage today, and with good reason. Lushias is one such brand that has come out with 100% organic range of lipsticks that are vegan, paraben-free and handmade. Their ingredients are a combination of all things natural like butters, oils, waxes and organic compounds that make the lipsticks healthy too, which is what they claim.

One of the cooler things is that you can also get them customised, so it makes for the perfect gift. Apart from lipsticks, they also create liquid highlighters in silver, copper and gold, where one piece will cost you INR 499, two pieces will cost you INR 900 and three pieces will be INR 1,250. They also do party favours and create personalised boxes for the bride squad or even your wedding trousseau. You can basically create your own hamper in the budget you want.