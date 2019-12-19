Ever Dreamed Of Staying Inside A Forest? We've Spotted An Amazing Villa Inside A Teak Forest

Picture this: a lush green forest, fresh air and a soothing sound of birds chirping. And then, there's you in an amazing villa right in the middle of this beautiful natural landscape. Amazing, isn't it?

Nestled inside the Ghera-Sinhagad Forest Reserve, is a cute little farmhouse called Teak Trail, which is just 35 kms from the Pune city. Completely surrounded by the forest on all sides, this villa is ideal for a weekend getaway from friends and family. Equipped with 10 beds, this villa can easily accommodate a bunch of 15 people. Look out of the windows and you'll get a fantastic view of the majestic and lush green Singagad mountain range. Apart from an indoor fireplace, this villa also has a dedicated space for barbecue-cum-bonfire place. Have a cute outdoor dinner, play a few games or simply sit back and enjoy the peaceful surrounding.

There's also a care taker who'll help you with the daily chores and he lives just 15 minutes away from the villa. And if you request, they'll be happy to arrange for a trek in the nearby mountain areas.

Price: 2,150 per night.