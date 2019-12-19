Amazing Waffles, Pancakes & Crispy Fries At Waffle Shack

A small place, Waffle Shack located at Oshiwara lip-smacking waffles and pancakes and also some very refreshing shakes and mojitos. Coming To my experience:- 4 Brothers waffles:-this consisted of dark chocolate, white chocolate, milk chocolate and also chocolate mousse and hence the name four brothers. This was delicious and it's a great option for chocolate lovers. Also, it was decorated with gems. Belgian dark fantasy pancakes:- the must-have pancake dish for the dark chocolate lovers because it was filled with dark chocolate and also with chocolate chips. The pancake itself was soft fluffy and good. Consisted of 6pieces Blueberry mojito:- This was a simple sweet refreshing drink. It was so debased and it was not over sweet it had that perfect sweetness but also it they lacked a bit of flavour in my opinion. Caramel popcorn shakes:- Highly recommend this one at first I thought this could be very to sweet but after trying it out, it has a good balance between sweetness and that popcorn flavour and that caramel. Highly recommend this one to try for its uniqueness and also so it's awesome taste. Cream and onion fries:- Despite being a waffle place the fries are quite crispy and flavourful they have many flavours I tried the cream and onion one. At glance, it may look like normal fries but the cream and onion flavour is quite present in those fries. This place serves some unique dishes and also does the classic dishes right highly recommend here.