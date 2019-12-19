A Weekend Getaway To Destress Yourself With Nature

This place is really awesome. It makes sure you have a perfect touch of nature and village life. From the start to end, this place in Kolad is so soothing. It's a four-hour journey from Mumbai. Take the road heading towards Alibaug. This place is located on Kokan side of Maharashtra. The journey is a bit stressful but once you reach you forget all your worries and enjoy your walk with nature. It's the best place for big groups. It provides the corporates to have a session for employers. Team building activities that help employers work effectively. Rooms are great to stay. They have dormitory, tree houses. The tree houses are the best place to be. The food is homecooked, the typical touch and taste of our very own. They say “you get lost in the right direction” exactly true 'Jai Frams' opens all your ways and makes you enjoy the nature