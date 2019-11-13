From Pretty Ambience To Delish Food, Bombay Brassiere Has It All!

Bombay Brassiere is a pretty place that just uplifts your mood through its ambiance, food, and service. Loved the ambiance through the antics which have been used to decor the place are very classic and rustic. They have indoor and outdoor seating and they have made the best use of available place. Awesome colour combination right amount of plants to compliment the decor. The place has some awesome and interesting named cocktails and mocktails to get high. Starters Six Chutney Papad Tokri- a perfect starter Green Tamarind Pepper Fish- Very good Rustic Mutton Tikka- Loved it and highly recommended Karari Gobi- It was just awesome, loved it Kashmiri Naan Kebab- juicy mutton with perfect combination with chutney and naan & onion Chowpatty Corn Snack- just amazing Main Course Steamed Rice with Toddy Shop Fish Curry- Just Loved it, Highly recommend it Desserts Amritsari Kulfi - Loved it, Highly recommend it Grandma’s Hot Chocolate Jar - Good I had a great time and worth visit for their ambiance, food, and service. Highly recommend this place.