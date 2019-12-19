Want To Be Closer To Nature?Then Pack Your Bags, And Head Out To This Place Now

With the noise, pollution and stress that rises by the minute in metropolitan cities, Mango Beach House, located in Alibaug is one of the best options for that noise-free and stress-free environment. Locating this place is not a hassle at all- although it's not in the city of Alibaug like most hotels are, this gem is tucked away a little further ahead. The entrance to this place is beautiful, with flowers and trees all around. The decor is simple, yet tasteful. All around, the colours used are vibrant and give you a summery kind of a vibe. The best part about this place is that it's quiet- so quiet that you can actually hear the chirping of birds and the buzzing of insects! There are trees all around this property which makes it easier for one to stay outdoors even in the hot summers. The rooms are HUGE, with king sized beds, offering a garden view/poolside view, as per the option you have chosen. The washrooms too, are massive and are absolutely well- maintained. There's no call that you can make for room service, but there are people around at all times, so you can either call them up on their phone or just shout from your balcony 😋 The pool is neat, with the dragonflies buzzing slightly above your head. The food has a very local taste to it, which is amazing. Beer too is served there, which is just a mere 30-40 rupees more than the actual cost. Overall, this place is ideal to go with just anyone- friends, family or even if you want some much-needed private time with your beloved.