Want To Experience Nature Without Compromising On Your Comfort? Head To These Luxury Tents In Igatpuri!

Called the Touchwood Bliss, this nature retreat is located in the mystic hills of Igatpuri surrounded by lush greenery, mountains, fog and waterfalls. Look at the bird-view images of this resort and you’ll spot six luxurious white tents crafted by a team of professional architects to ensure all your needs and comforts are taken care of. Each tent is well-equipped with all facilities (including an air-conditioner) and offers a splendid 360° panoramic view of the mountains and the farmland. Best part? Get up early morning to experience a beautiful sunrise, birds chirping and a clear blue sky.

From modern outdoor games (mud football, baseball, volleyball) to traditional ones (marbles, hula hoop, fly disk) – they have a bunch of activities as well. From bio-diversity and village walks to tree plantation events – there’s a lot they have planned for you. So, there’s no way you’ll be bored in this nature’s abode.

They have an open air restaurant which serves delicious vegetarian food too. The prices start at INR 1,800 per head for a night. They have a different package for those who are visiting only for a day, which would be INR 800 per head. The prices differ on the weekends.

