Weave Sutra At Citi Centre Has Beautiful Designer Clothing!

Weave Sutra’s the only designer boutique at Citi Centre, at Goregaon West. Helmed by designer Priya Shah, this homegrown boutique is a bespoke designing studio, which also has a few readymades you can buy. It’s got very simple interiors, but the ensembles that the designer has crafted speak for themselves - the studio is filled with ultra-feminine ruffles, bows, sweetheart necklines and bits and baubles. You’ll be able to get traditional, Indo-Western or contemporary clothing here, but we especially loved the fusion pieces. We spotted a muted pink gown which had sequins, shimmery beads and metallic elements that we think would be SO gorgeous for an engagement (i.e, YOUR engagement), many lovely lehengas and co-ords, too. The range starts at INR 3500, so it’s quite easy on the pocket, too!