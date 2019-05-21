Weekend Getaway Amidst The Mountains❤️

I recently visited this amazing place located amidst the mountains in the Mulshi area of Pune. What an amazing and lovely place. Malhar Machi makes you forget all the stress in your life and simply gives a serene feeling. They have some nice Villas and Dormitories. We were a group of 10 chose a Premium Dormitory. They have a lovely swimming pool where we had really great fun. We played some Pool games and did a lot of swimming fun. They have an Indoor gaming area where you can play Pool Table, Table Tennis, Foosball and Carrom. Their restaurant is also amazing. They serve some Delicious Food. Breakfast and Lunch take place inside the Restaurant. While Dinner is in the open Lawn area with live Barbeque and Music. Also every day early morning they have a Nature Walk at 6.45 pm wherein they show you the whole vicinity of the Resort. It was a really superb and enriching experience.