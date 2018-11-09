Enjoy The Weekend In A Hot Tub At This Villa Not Too Far From Mumbai

Villa Tiara Rose nestled in the lap of nature in Lonavala, is a one-of-its-kind experience. Boasting of 5 bedrooms with a view like no other {you could only have dreamt of clouds rolling by with the blue skies in the distance}, an open lawn where you can sit and chill with your gang, and an outdoor sheltered jacuzzi {this is what caught our attention} with a music system to blast away your favourite tracks while you decide to rejuvenate and soak in all the goodness.

The villa also has a fully functional kitchen that is equipped with a microwave, a refrigerator, a gas stove and a water purifier. If you're in the mood to holiday, ready meals can be provided to you {at an additional cost, of course}.

This spacious villa can easily accommodate upto 18 people together, so it should be on your go-to if you're planning a family getaway or a friends reunion.