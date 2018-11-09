Enjoy The Weekend In A Hot Tub At This Villa Not Too Far From Mumbai

Homestays

Tiara Rose By Vista Rooms

Lonavala, Maharashtra

Rose Villa, Hill Stone Park Layout, Near Della Adventure Park, Khandala, Lonavala, Maharashtra

    Looking for a new place to chill out at, this weekend? We found a kickass villa not too far away from Mumbai, in Lonavala that will help you relax and rejuvenate {and soothe your soul} to take on the week with a bang.

    What Makes It Awesome

    Villa Tiara Rose nestled in the lap of nature in Lonavala, is a one-of-its-kind experience. Boasting of 5 bedrooms with a view like no other {you could only have dreamt of clouds rolling by with the blue skies in the distance}, an open lawn where you can sit and chill with your gang, and an outdoor sheltered jacuzzi {this is what caught our attention} with a music system to blast away your favourite tracks while you decide to rejuvenate and soak in all the goodness.

    The villa also has a fully functional kitchen that is equipped with a microwave, a refrigerator, a gas stove and a water purifier. If you're in the mood to holiday, ready meals can be provided to you {at an additional cost, of course}.

    This spacious villa can easily accommodate upto 18 people together, so it should be on your go-to if you're planning a family getaway or a friends reunion.

    Pro-Tip

    We'd recommend booking this property in advance to avoid last minute upsets. While you're enjoying your stay at the property, plan a trip to Della Adventure Park {your one-stop destination for extreme adventure activities}. Your trip is incomplete without a meal at Buvachi Misal {known exclusively for its spicy misal, a local delicacy}. Most importantly, don't forget to have fun!

