Enjoy The Weekend In A Hot Tub At This Villa Not Too Far From Mumbai
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Villa Tiara Rose nestled in the lap of nature in Lonavala, is a one-of-its-kind experience. Boasting of 5 bedrooms with a view like no other {you could only have dreamt of clouds rolling by with the blue skies in the distance}, an open lawn where you can sit and chill with your gang, and an outdoor sheltered jacuzzi {this is what caught our attention} with a music system to blast away your favourite tracks while you decide to rejuvenate and soak in all the goodness.
The villa also has a fully functional kitchen that is equipped with a microwave, a refrigerator, a gas stove and a water purifier. If you're in the mood to holiday, ready meals can be provided to you {at an additional cost, of course}.
This spacious villa can easily accommodate upto 18 people together, so it should be on your go-to if you're planning a family getaway or a friends reunion.
Pro-Tip
We'd recommend booking this property in advance to avoid last minute upsets. While you're enjoying your stay at the property, plan a trip to Della Adventure Park {your one-stop destination for extreme adventure activities}. Your trip is incomplete without a meal at Buvachi Misal {known exclusively for its spicy misal, a local delicacy}. Most importantly, don't forget to have fun!
