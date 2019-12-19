West Valley Farm Villa in Lavasa is a beautiful villa which one can head to (for some fam time maybe), to enjoy peace and serenity in the lap of nature (literally).
Wake Up To A Beautiful View Of The Mountains At This Stunning Villa
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Located on the scenic road that leads to an even more scenic Lavasa, West Valley Farm Villa is a one-bedroom property that can accommodate up to 6 people (perfect for your fam) comfortably. It is situated on a 3-acre farm and is surrounded by a gorgeous forest.
As you enter, you will be greeted by an extremely cozy front porch where you can sit out to enjoy the breeze and have a conversation over a steaming hot cuppa. If you want to chill by yourself, grab hold of the swing. The living room is a spacious, multipurpose area which boasts of beanbags, a sofa, a TV and a music system. Time to get your best game on, because it's the season to make merry!
The property also has a machan that offers a picturesque view of nature all around you. For when it gets cold at night, gather around the indoor fireplace and sing a few songs that will take you down memory lane and keep you warm too. They have a well-equipped kitchen to use, if necessary.
Pro-Tip
Want to have a great time this festive season? Head here right away!
