Wake Up To A Beautiful View Of The Mountains At This Stunning Villa

Located on the scenic road that leads to an even more scenic Lavasa, West Valley Farm Villa is a one-bedroom property that can accommodate up to 6 people (perfect for your fam) comfortably. It is situated on a 3-acre farm and is surrounded by a gorgeous forest.

As you enter, you will be greeted by an extremely cozy front porch where you can sit out to enjoy the breeze and have a conversation over a steaming hot cuppa. If you want to chill by yourself, grab hold of the swing. The living room is a spacious, multipurpose area which boasts of beanbags, a sofa, a TV and a music system. Time to get your best game on, because it's the season to make merry!

The property also has a machan that offers a picturesque view of nature all around you. For when it gets cold at night, gather around the indoor fireplace and sing a few songs that will take you down memory lane and keep you warm too. They have a well-equipped kitchen to use, if necessary.