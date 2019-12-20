Deck Up Your Home With Handcrafted Decor From This Hidden Gem

Sourced from all over India, Annabella sells handmade decor pieces and utility items that’ll have you spending all your money. They have trays made out of palm jute for INR 950 {we were told it takes a lot of mehnat to make it}, leather lampshades starting at INR 1,000; seating options made out of tyres {INR 15,000 for a set of two chairs and one center table}, pretty coasters for INR 550, shoes/mojris for INR 1,000 and a lot more. It’s sort of a vortex for those who love keeping their houses beautiful.