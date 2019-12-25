Explore Mumbai Harbour With This Fun X'Mas Sail

Gone are the days of the regular Christmas evening. Upgrade this season by joining us for the X'Mas Sail. Picture this: a calm sea, the soothing breeze, a gorgeous view of the Mumbai skyline, your favourite food and yummy Christmas treats. It can't get better than that, can it?

To top it off, we are hosting this sail on our most sleek sailboats, because we're saving the best for Christmas *wink wink* Time you sign up for such a fun experience!



Trip Itinerary:



- Meet at Jetty No. 5 opposite The Taj Palace Hotel main entrance at 3.30 PM

- Board the transfer boat to our sailboat

- Once you board, we begin introductions

- While sailing across the Mumbai harbour and enjoying a gorgeous view, we indulge in Christmas snacks and treats

- After sailing for 1.5 hours, we finally bid adieu