X'Mas Special: Sign Up For A Musical Lakeside Camping Experience At Pawna

X'Mas Special Pawna Lakeside Camping

₹ 1649 upwards

Sat - Sun | 21-22 Dec, 2019

12:00 PM - 9:30 AM

Pawna Dam

Address: Shevati, Maharashtra

What's Happening

If you love camping and are game to head out in this gorgeous weather, there's a Christmas special camp hosted by Adventure Geek that's taking place at Pawna Dam on December 21 to December 22. Surrounded by four forts - Tung, Tikona, Lohagad and Visapur, you are sure to have a great time surrounded by nature, with the lake right in front of you. 

The highlights of this camp are - meals (breakfast, evening snacks, lunch & dinner), drinking water, campfire, barbecue and a guide with expertise. The price per person is INR 1,999 if you're opting for transportation, and INR 1,649 if you're not opting for transportation. Indulge in some fun activities on the open ground, and as the night approaches enjoy the campfire with a guitar jamming session below the star-lit sky. The cosy stay in the tents just adds to the overall experience of true camping. 

Get a magnificent view of the sunset and enjoy a bonfire at night with old friends and new at this gorgeous campsite. The camp is 13 kilometers from Lonavala, very close to the city. 

Price With Transport: INR 1,999

Price Without Transport: INR 1,649

Pro-Tip

Ideally, make sure you carry an extra pair of clothes, a torch with batteries, a photo ID card, snacks, water and personal medication, if any. If you have any questions, you can call on 9004675388. 

Price

₹1649 upwards

