Winter is on its way all. And what better way to celebrate the weather finally cooling down, than with a new wardrobe? If you're looking to give your collection a makeover, check out these great picks from Shop LBB from a selection curated by style icons Tarini Manchanda and Sakshi Sindwani.
XS to XL: Winter Essentials We Love
Two-Tone Handloom Checkered Long Trench Coat
If you're looking for light winter wear, this knee-length jacket from FabNest is stylish and wearable. We love that it comes in retro-style checks. With its button detailing and super convenient pockets it makes for a great addition to the wardrobe. Team up with a pair of denims or black slacks and ankle boots to complete the outfit.
Contrast Button Detail Black Casual Long Coat
Made of a comfortable viscose-rayon blend, this full-length jacket from The August Co. is a winter work wear staple. The jacket has stylish contrasting buttons that add a nice detail. Pair with fitted or flared trousers and a pair of heels for a chic office look. Best of all, you can toss this in the machine, so it's pretty low maintenance.
Frill Hem Detail Light Blue Denim Jacket
Button Detail Striped Wide Leg Trousers
Winters are all about layering! And you can't go wrong with a pair of stylish flared trousers to team up with that favourite jacket you wear with everything. These pants from Zachi add a funky yet chic style to your wardrobe, and the button detailing along the sides adds a cool touch to the look.
Handcrafted Metallic Rosegold Drawstring Bucket Bag
We can't go wrong with a great bucket bag. We definitely need a bag to toss all our winter extras into - think stoles, jackets and that all-needed moisturizer. This bag from Modern Myth is the perfect size to fit all the winter extras in with no hassle.
Flap Overlay Detail Brown Suede Overcoat
Stylish and versatile, this brown suede jacket from The August Co. is a great addition to your winter wardrobe. It comes with a flap overlay that gives it an elegant look. If you love capes, you might enjoy this pattern. Team with a simple blouse and denims if you are planning to go casual.
