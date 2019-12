Think Ramzan, and we think bheja, paaya, nihari, bater, malpoa, falooda, and of course, biryani. The only problem with these delicious eats is that they’re temporary: around only for a fleeting month during the festival period.

So, what do we do if you if we’re still hungry for the warming richness of nalli, or the soothing sweetness of falooda? We seek out the eateries where it’s Ramzan all-year around.