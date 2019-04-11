Beauty & The Best: These Products Will Up Your Summer Skincare Routine

Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, the founder of Global Beauty Secrets has conceptualised and given this brand a new perspective from her own experiences and roots. As a child, she has been exposed to natural remedies & skincare routine using natural ingredients which is now the key foundation to all her products. Global Beauty Secrets brings together unique ingredients, used globally, for flawless and healthy skin, especially for Indian summers.

We tried their Turkish Rhassoul Clay Hair Mask, an organic hair mask, consisting of olive oil, honey and vitamin E which helps in nourishing the hair and fights the Pune weather that your hair has to go through. What we love is that on regular use, it adds volume and shine.

The other product that is our new favourite is the Japanese Adzuki Bean Face Wash, which consists of legumes which are high in antioxidants and contain a naturally occurring foaming agent known as saponin that helps to cleanse and tighten pores. This is gel-based, free of sulphates and paraben, which evenly cleanses the skin, helping you stay fresh and leaves your skin hydrated. And, the instant glow is magical!