Weekend Lunch? Visit This Cafe For Their Amazing Turkish Delicacies!

Just recently visited the brand new Pide Turkish Cafe opened up on FC road, and It was an absolute value for money delish expedience. This cosy cafe with Mediterranean interiors serves up some authentic Turkish dishes right from shawarmas to Doner kebab and everything in between. We drooled over their heartwarming Chicken Berry Pulao and their huge variety of Pides (the Turkish pizzas ). And oh man! Were we impressed? All the pizzas are freshly baked in the wood-fired oven right in front of you. Plus their bread and dips. Yum! So if you’re looking for some great hummus and pita bread or just some sandwiches and drinks, this place has got you covered. Can’t wait to visit again.