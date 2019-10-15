Contemporary & Classy: This Brand Offers Breathable Fashion For All Modern Age Women

With the festive season already in full swing, we are sure you are in search of breathable ethnic wear that keeps you comfortable all day - whether at work or out on a trip. Abhishti means help and this brand does exactly that with their clothes.

Abhishti strives to create functional fashion for the modern Indian woman. Thy offer rich fabrics of India innovated in varied design to suit the sensibilities of the contemporary woman. The brand mostly ventured out to the smallest parts of India to bring forward the art forms of our country that go unnoticed and are the treasure. Their tailors and artisans range from Benaras to Bagru, from Chennai to Managlagiri and from Bhiwandi to Surat. From Banarasi zari work to Dabu hand prints and Kalamkari, Abhishti does it all.

You can choose from a great collection of kurtas, skirts, trousers, palazzos, dhoti pants and much more. They also have a line of dresses, tops and jackets that you can mix-and-match and create your own indo-western look. What caught our eye the most was their collection of kurta and bottom sets starting at INR 1,250. They are available in vibrant colour combinations and different designs that can be perfect for any occasion. If you are looking for something to wear to work but still look ethnic and comfortable, try out their collection dresses starting at INR 750 only.