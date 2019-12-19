Get The Best View Of Mahabaleshwar From This Quaint Farmhouse

Advait Bungalow with its four spacious bedrooms and a wonderful living room is ideal for large groups. The house can easily accommodate upto 8-10 guests and is well-equipped with a fully-functioning kitchenette, a bath, a shower, free WiFi and air conditioners.

Besides, we think the entire vibe of Advait Bungalow is quite serene and peaceful. The space is tastefully done up with polished furniture and minimalist tones. There is a beautiful terrace that overlooks the hills and a hot tub to relax and rejuvenate on a sunny day. The bedrooms, on the other side, are extremely romantic and airy. The poster beds, plush armchairs, elegant silk drapes and wooden ceilings add to the overall old-world charm.



The prices out here are tad steep, starting at INR 40,000 per night for the entire bungalow.

