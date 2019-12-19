Perched on a hilly cliff in Mahabaleshwar, Advait Bungalow is a quaint farmstay with picturesque mountain and valley views, old-school poster beds and a fantastic hot tub.
Get The Best View Of Mahabaleshwar From This Quaint Farmhouse
Perched on a hilly cliff in Mahabaleshwar, Advait Bungalow is a quaint farmstay with picturesque mountain and valley views, old-school poster beds and a fantastic hot tub.
What Makes It Awesome?
Advait Bungalow with its four spacious bedrooms and a wonderful living room is ideal for large groups. The house can easily accommodate upto 8-10 guests and is well-equipped with a fully-functioning kitchenette, a bath, a shower, free WiFi and air conditioners.
Besides, we think the entire vibe of Advait Bungalow is quite serene and peaceful. The space is tastefully done up with polished furniture and minimalist tones. There is a beautiful terrace that overlooks the hills and a hot tub to relax and rejuvenate on a sunny day. The bedrooms, on the other side, are extremely romantic and airy. The poster beds, plush armchairs, elegant silk drapes and wooden ceilings add to the overall old-world charm.
The prices out here are tad steep, starting at INR 40,000 per night for the entire bungalow.
What Could Be Better?
Unfortunately, pets aren't allowed in the property. Wish they change that rule.
Pro-Tip
Advait Bungalow is very close to places like Venna Lake, Elphinstone Point and Lingmala Falls. Don't forget to visit these while you're staying there.
