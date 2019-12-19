Flaunt Your Curves In Style: This Brand Is Made To Fit

Fashion trends are changing everyday and with that so is our idea of style. There are so many brands to choose from however there are some that absolutely steal our hearts. Afamado is a self-made brand that means "celebrity" in Spanish and the brand stays true to it's name and offers everything classy and fancy.

Afamado offers you affordable stylish clothes, made to your size and made to match your curves. After all if you have them, then flaunt them. Whether you’re skinny on top with a cute muffin top or busty with a tiny waist. All you got to do is pick your style and they will make it for you. The collection involves great dresses, tops, premium work wear, ethnic wear and lots of accessories. We love their collection of maxi dresses that are available in plus sizes starting at INR 999. They are trendy, breathable and most importantly, super comfortable. They have an exclusive work wear range that has great looks put together.

You can invest in their striped A-line dresses for INR 1,499 or mix and match with their range of tunics and trousers. Not just that, we especially love their ethnic wear collection. They have bright contemporary palazzo sets that are super easy to carry and is perfect for any occasion. Team up your favourite looks with some of their accessories and you are all set to make heads turn.