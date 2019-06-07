Amazing Sweet Soft Buns & Coffee!

Fast Food Restaurants

Papparoti

Viman Nagar, Pune
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Phoenix Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 52, Viman Nagar, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The ambience of Papparoti is amazing and great place to hang out after a bout of shopping!. Really tasty, fresh, soft and delicious buns with wonderful toppings. I loved the Lotus and Nutella-Hazelnut ones. Coffee and beverages are awesome. Mochaccino and Mint Juice were awesome. Sicilian Pasta was delectable. A Must Try!

What Could Be Better?

Pizza and wraps we're average.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Kids, Bae

