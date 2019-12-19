This Age-Old Adda Is Every Punekar's Fave Spot For Piping Hot Samosas & Vada Pav

When in the Peth area, make a stop to grab a quick bite and indulge in some spicy fried food. Anarse Samosewale are oldies but goldies and you must-try their legendary samosa, vada pav, corn bread, pakodas and a lot more. This age-old place is every Punekar's favourite hangout. Be it college going students or working professionals, everybody loves stopping by for piping hot samosas and lemon sharbat. The snacks here start at INR 15 only. They serve excellent vada pav, which is spicy and comes with its signature green chutney and sweet chutney. We also love their masala papad which makes for a yummy crunchy bite. If you love cheese, try their cheese bites for INR 50. Quench your thirst with chilled lemonade or kokam sharbat. They serve corn bread, and veg bites as well. Under INR 70, you can enjoy these fried snacks. Especially during monsoons, the fun is doubled while you enjoy them while getting drenched.