This Brand Of Leather Bags Is High On Quality & Easy On The Pocket & We Love It

If you are a big fan of handbags or just leather goods, owning a good quality leather bag by your side solves all your accessory needs. It can go with any outfit, for any occasion and makes you look edgy too, at times. But, we know the struggle that leather goods bring, and they're often not very affordable. Because of the quality of leather, sometimes a bag can cost you a few grands. This is why it’s essential to have some affordable options at your disposal.

We found Bag Hee Bag, a Mumbai based brand that sells leather handbags at very affordable rates. Established in 2015, Bag Hee Bag is one of the biggest manufacturers and wholesaler in the Mumbai market. They are making the scope of ladies sling bags, trendy ladies bags, ladies hand wallets and ladies shopping bags available to the common man. Their end goal is to offer quality standards and highly esteemed designs. You can find beautiful clutches, satchels and handbags with handmade patterns and embroidery. We love their collection of Afghani style clutches, and because they are so heavy on hand work the price is set at INR 5,000.

If you are looking for some more affordable options, you can look into their satchel bags starting at INR 1,490. They are available in black and brown and are perfect for office and college use. There’s ample space inside the bag for your stationery and laptop plus it’s super sturdy. So if you are looking to invest in some good quality leather bags, this brand is quite apt.