Book Yourself In This Homestay When In Lonavala

Seasons Homestay in Lonavala is the best budget level stay with family or friends especially during the rainy season. We found this homestay through Airbnb for around INR 2,200/night We were 5 people in total including me with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, one big hall with kitchen and all other facilities. We had been in the month of August which was the best time to go to Lonavala. The treatment and service were quite good! You can see the pictures of the surroundings and the rooms and hall. I would surely come here again and recommend this place!