Who doesn’t love a scoop of goodness? In summers, it beats the heat. Other times, it makes your day. There are so many options available round the city – some old, some gourmet and many others who’re just serving dazzling little scoops. Treat your sweet tooth with authentic fruity essence . Grab them all, we say.
I Scream, You Scream: 10 Best Ice-Creams In Pune You Must Try
Cold Stone Creamery
This U.S. brand of premium ice-cream offers a variety of smoothies, shakes, ice creams, frozen yogurts, ice cream sandwiches and cakes to choose from. With their six outlets spread across the city, their ice cream is churned from the finest ingredients every day, mixed with your choice of candy, cakes, fruits, toppings and a lot more. You must try their Cheesecake fantasy or Who You Callin' Shortcake.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Ice Cream Factory
Four branches at your disposal, this small parlour is excellent at what they serve. You’ll be spoilt for choice with their ice cream waffles, bubble waffles, smoking biscuits, dragon breath poppers and whatnot. A must try is their Mango Faluda. They do a lot of fun stuff with ice-creams, so don’t give this a miss.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Iceonic
Run by three teenagers, this little cart on Koregaon Park’s north main road is open in the evenings on weekends only. We hear the unicorn ice cream is one of their bestsellers and comprises bubblegum flavours with sprinkles and gems. Coffee lovers, we think their white mocha with chocolate sprinkles is worth a try. Ranging around INR 150, they serve one of the most well-crafted and delicious ice cream rolls in the city.
Koko Scoop
Are you someone who loves coconut ice cream? KokoScoop gets its coconuts from the coastal region in India and creates magic with it, converting it into your coconut cup, coconut water, ice cream or the toppings that you’re going to fall in love with. The outlet is a small, happy place where you can pick up your fresh desserts from. With coconut water at the base, tender coconut ice cream with toppings of chunky coconut, fruit bubbles and jelly, we’re sure you won’t go home disappointed.
Icekraft
Grab a colossal flavour range of ice-cream tacos and cookie dough scoops at this dessert bar, with dollops of addition love and toppings. With a cute ambience, it is a great place to satisfy after- dinner cravings and have a gala time with friends. Whether you’re a fruit dessert person or you’d rather sin on some chocolate, there is something for everyone. They also do cookie dough scoops in flavours like red velvet, salted caramello, coffee kurant and more.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Piatto Dessert Studio
Piatto (meaning ‘plate’ in Italian) Dessert Studio in Kalyani Nagar is unlike any other we’ve visited in Pune. Electic combinations derived from wide flavours and elegant ingredients dish out an extensive palate. It’s a high-end dessert bar serving a number of gourmet desserts. We love their light sorbets and dense gelato. The mango and jamun sorbet is a favourite here as is the dark chocolate gelato.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Ti – Amo Gelato Dessert Lounge
The dessert bar is very gourmet and high-end, but it’s worth all your money. Their exotic range of ice creams is something one must definitely try. From whiskey cream to whey protein and strawberry champagne, their ice cream flavours are unique and you surely won’t find them anywhere else. They also have some premium flavours like biscatino cookies, banana strawberry cheesecake, bubblegum, Madagascar chocolate, avocado and more. And, if you’re low on cash, they do fruity ice-cream rolls for INR 99.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Pasteur Bakery
This 80+ year old establishment has been dishing out the yummiest cakes and biscuits since colonial times, and not much has changed since. Pasteur’s dessert parlour serves delicious vegetarian snacks and street-style chaat, in addition to their famous softy, sundaes, and other flavoured ice creams. The flavours are classic, the ice-cream is old-school. So, take a trip down nostalgia town.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Eskopop
The gourmet ice popsicles have won many hearts in the city. Made with fresh milk and fruits every day, it is free of harmful chemicals, artificial colour and preservatives. So, no matter what outlet you’re at, pick up roasted banana, plum, green apple grape, Irish coffee among others. Or take a bite of the premium ones like Madagascar chocolate and blueberry cheesecake. They have great options for vegan and sugar free popsicles.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Ganu Shinde Ice Cream
An iconic Pune brand of ice-cream, nothing in this world can beat the nostalgia and the creamy mango ice cream at Pune’s 165-year-old dessert joint, Ganu Shinde in Narayan Peth. Starting at INR 40, we recommend their classic amba ice-cream. Even if it does not feature an array of flavours, the authentic fresh quality is alluring and spiriting enough. If you’re not up for the mango ice-cream, don’t leave the place without trying the pista, jambhul and the sitaphal ice cream.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
