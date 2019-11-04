I Scream, You Scream: 10 Best Ice-Creams In Pune You Must Try

Are you someone who loves coconut ice cream? KokoScoop gets its coconuts from the coastal region in India and creates magic with it, converting it into your coconut cup, coconut water, ice cream or the toppings that you’re going to fall in love with. The outlet is a small, happy place where you can pick up your fresh desserts from. With coconut water at the base, tender coconut ice cream with toppings of chunky coconut, fruit bubbles and jelly, we’re sure you won’t go home disappointed.

