Caught The Travel Bug? This Company Helps You Plan Your Trips Better

It's going to be the season to go on a holiday very soon. And if you're planning to fulfil your wanderlust before the year ends, you need to start booking your tickets. NOW! We've found a way to salvage this. As the festive season is upon us, look for festive getaway packages or group tour packages by Beyond Travel, a travel agency based out of Sinhagad Road. Established in 2018 by Neha Deshpande, Beyond Travel is a new kid-on-the-block and helps you in trip guidance, consultation, planning, and booking. This festive season they have some interesting travel packages designed for people who crave travel or something adventurous. Make a note that the tours can be domestic as well as foreign. You can surprise bae or family with a special European tour. They also have an exclusive tour for Spain or Turkey. The prices are competitive and start at a mere $1369, which is approximately INR 97,405. Closer home, you are in for a treat if you are a big fan of trekking. Check out their upcoming trek trips to Everest and hill base camps treks. They also host bike expeditions to Shimla, Leh and other interesting destinations. Check out their packages for camping and rafting in Rishikesh trips or tropical getaways to islands. Explore the beauty of Asia and travel to Bhutan, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore. Heritage lovers can visit Hampi, Khajuraho to explore our rich culture. Travel enthusiasts, what is a better way to spend the holidays when you can pamper your travel keeda!