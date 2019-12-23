Bhim Tadi Jatra Is Back With It's 13th Edition

img-gallery-featured

Bhimthadi Jatra

Entry FREE

Thu - Mon | 19-23 Dec, 2019

6:00 PM - 12:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Agriculture College Ground

Address: Behind E Square, Ashok Nagar, Pune

image-map-default

What's Happening

Missing your native off lately? Then head to the 13th edition of Bhim Tadi Jatra happening in Pune from 19th to 22nd December. 

The "jatra" or fair, is a peek-a-boo in the ordinary lifestyle of rural Maharashtra. Like every year, this year too, there will be a number of food stalls showcasing some rare and traditional dishes. There will also be a number of artists who will selling a bunch of handicraft products. There also will be a few folk songs and dances. The entry for the fair is free and open to all. 

How's The Venue

The Jatra is set to take place at Agricultural Ground at Sinchan Nagar. 

Pro-Tip

Do carry cash with you since a number of these stalls will be put up by rural people, you can't be sure if they will be having digital payment modes with them. 

Price

Entry is absolutely FREE

Bhimthadi Jatra

Entry FREE

Thu - Mon | 19-23 Dec, 2019

6:00 PM - 12:00 AM

twotone-location_on-24px
Agriculture College Ground

Address: Behind E Square, Ashok Nagar, Pune

image-map-default