Bhim Tadi Jatra Is Back With It's 13th Edition

Missing your native off lately? Then head to the 13th edition of Bhim Tadi Jatra happening in Pune from 19th to 22nd December.

The "jatra" or fair, is a peek-a-boo in the ordinary lifestyle of rural Maharashtra. Like every year, this year too, there will be a number of food stalls showcasing some rare and traditional dishes. There will also be a number of artists who will selling a bunch of handicraft products. There also will be a few folk songs and dances. The entry for the fair is free and open to all.