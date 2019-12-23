BollyStreet Dance Workshop By Nikunj Luharuka In Pune

Looking for a new way to loose those extra kilos before christmas? Or just looking to have some fun? Head over to the Tribe Vibe Dance Company on the 23rd of December as Nikunj Luharuka brings to you a Bollystreet workshop. Nikung is coming all the way from New York city and is known for his swag and style that he brings to his choreography.
How's The Venue
Tribe Vibe Dance Studio is located in Erandwane and is one of Pune's favourite dance studios. With ample space available, you will have a blast learning the best moves.
Pro-Tip
Please note that the workshop is open for all ages so no matter how old you are, you are free to come in and enjoy the workshop and learn something new.
Price
₹650 upwards
