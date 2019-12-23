BollyStreet Dance Workshop By Nikunj Luharuka In Pune

Bollystreet Dance Workshop from New York City

₹ 650 upwards

Mon | 23 Dec, 2019

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Tribe Vibe Dance Company

Address: Veeya Vantage, 3rd Floor, Law College Road, Erandwane, Pune

What's Happening

Looking for a new way to loose those extra kilos before christmas? Or just looking to have some fun? Head over to the Tribe Vibe Dance Company on the 23rd of December as Nikunj  Luharuka brings to you a Bollystreet workshop. Nikung is coming all the way from New York city and  is known for his swag and style that he brings to his choreography. 

How's The Venue

Tribe Vibe Dance Studio is located in Erandwane and is one of Pune's favourite dance studios. With ample space available, you will have a blast learning the best moves.

Pro-Tip

Please note that the workshop is open for all ages so no matter how old you are, you are free to come in and enjoy the workshop and learn something new.

Price

₹650 upwards

