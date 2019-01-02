Aundh's Cafe Gully Is Every Foodie's Dream Come True

Whenever we craved for eggs, Andaground, a food truck came to our rescue. Not only it satiated our hunger under INR 200 but also exposed us to a whole new culinary world of eggs. Now it is a restaurant in Aundh and we cannot be happier. With more than 100 varieties of egg dishes, it was very difficult for us to zero in on few items. The best part is that they have retained the food truck menu along with the restaurant one. We went for the Australian fry, cheese & egg grenade as well as a green-apple mojito and had a hearty meal.

