Be Surrounded By Mountains At This Gorgeous Camp A Few Hours From Pune

In the lap of mountains, the resort is comprises various tents so that you could have a glamping (glamorous camping) experience. But that’s not all you’ll get to see. You can stroll in the manicured garden or be at peace by looking at the calm on the lake nearby. The resort is located in Satara, a few hours drive away, making it an ideal getaway to forget your busy city life.



You won’t get bored and end up being hoisted in your tent all weekend, we promise. The resort provides you with fishing facilities, you could ride horses, go cycling and indulge in water sports too. And come evening, you can enjoy a barbecue with other guests, drink some wine and be merry through the night.

If relaxing your muscles seems more ideal, then head to the resort’s spa. Once you’re been pampered and are calm, join the others and maybe enjoy all the facilities inside your tent too. Remember, this is no average tent. It comes with a bed, fluffy pillows, power sockets, its carpeted and some tents also have a fireplace! You’ll have access to the shared bathrooms that are super clean and equipped with a shower, hairdryer et al.

Mahabaleshwar is only 36 kms away from the camp and a room for two for a night will set you back INR 2,040 excluding taxes and including a vegetarian breakfast. If you’re driving down, there’s free parking and the resort is pet friendly as well as wheelchair accessible.