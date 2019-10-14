Bright colours and fun motifs for that fresh look is our idea of casual wear. If you love wearing breathable cotton shirts (like Puneet) add this to your wardrobe stat.
When Life Gives You Lemons, You Wear It As Casual Wear
Handblock Lemon And Leaves Casual Shirt
Fancy Pastels is a great #selfmade brand that focuses on hand block printing and trust me, they come up with the most fun prints ever. This cotton lemon printed shirt has pops of colour and obviously who doesn't like a funky fruit print?
Buckle Detail Overlay Strappy Sandals
Sandals are any man's comfort footwear. These strappy ones from Carabella are functional and the quality is great. It's made with genuine leather so it's fit for some rough use too. We think it gives this attire a rooted Indian touch.
