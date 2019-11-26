Christmas is coming! Which can only mean one thing: Secret Santa. Whether your group of friends is planning to play Santa or you're forced to be part of it at work. Use this gifting guide to shop for your santee, no matter what their size. Or perhaps, stay off apparel and browse through accessories that'll make for a killer gift. You can shop from Tarini Manchanda and Sakshi Sindwani's pop-ups on LBB. Here's all that you can buy from XS to XL, in under INR 2k!
This Gifting Guide Will Make You The Best Secret Santa
Frill Hem Detail Light Blue Denim Jacket
Have a santee who's been thinking of buying a denim jacket? Then this dainty jacket, thanks to its frill hem, isn't a bad bet. Available in sizes XS to XL, this jacket Freakins is a cotton blend jacket that will ensure you're warm on a chilly night but also not too much that you sweat.
Solid Frill Panel Detail Shirt
Available in burgundy and navy shades, this front frill panel shirt is apt for work or a meeting. It's so useful and versatile that it's the perfect gift. The non-transparent, poly cotton shirt will keep anyone wearing it comfortable. And, it can be paired with trousers, cotton pants or even a pencil skirt.
Contrast Sleeve Trim Detail Grey Overcoat
It's winter! While this overcoat may not be useful in a hotter city, there's always a winter vacation to escape to. Available in sizes XS to 3XL, this overcoat is made using viscose rayon by The August Co. It's an ideal Christmas gift, and very much in sync with the weather and the season. Plus, where else will you get a warm overcoat at this price?
Girl Power Printed Blue Clutch
For the girl who's all about 'girl power', gift here this casual clutch by Artklim. The brand is all about artistic prints that are on quirk. It comes with a stone lock and the funky print adds an element of fun. Paired with a simple jeans and a tee, or a simple dress, the clutch can complement several outfits in anyone's wardrobe.
Long Neck Yoke Detail Solid Asymmetrical Kurta
For someone who loves dressing desi, this kurta with a simply yoke detail is n I absolutely love from Sakshi's pop-up. It has some edge to it and that's true for most of Abhisti's collection. Afterall, the brand creates apparel that's Indian with modern cuts and details, for the modern-day women. Plus, their clothes are super comfortable! The fabric used is a cotton blend; and it's going to be super useful for the shaadi season too.
Personalised Disco Ball Necklace
If you'd like to personalise a gift, there's nothing better than a necklace with an initial. This personalised disco ball necklace by Abhika Creations is a good comes in gold colour. While the disco ball is at the centre, there's also a charm with an initial on the 22-inch long necklace. It's a little gift that's actually quite perfect for a Secret Santa exchange.
Buckle Belt Mini Saddle Bag
Available in orange, black and white, this mini saddle bag from Tarini's pop-up is great for anyone, honestly. If you're confused about what to gift someone, this buckle belt saddle bag is useful for anyone. And, the big plus is that it looks great! It's made with faux leather by Noam. It's perfect to carry for a night out and has enough space to fit all your essentials. I love the vintage style belt buckle in the front. And, has two detachable straps too.
Upcycled Ikat Printed Embellished Necklace
For someone who loves wearing quirky jewellery, this boho-ethnic piece is something they'll love. Juhi Malhotra's brand is all about quirky pieces with ghunghroos, embellishments and other details. All the pieces are upcycled and handmade; and in the collection you'll find several earrings and necklaces. This ikat printed embellished necklace is a funky accessory and a damn cool gift.
Textured Gold Disc Ring
For a simple gift, this gold textured disc ring by Abhika Creations is an easy gift. It's fit for those who love big jewellery pieces but love minimal design elements. The best part about this ring is that it goes with many outfits and looks sophisticated to wear to work occasionally too.
Chevron Ink Texture Vegan Oxford
Who doesn't love oxfords? They are comfortable, apt for work and can give any outfit a bit of a 'boss lady' look. So, if you know a girl who's a total 'bawse', then she's going to love this pair, without a doubt. The shoe is by The Tassle Life, a lovely brand that blends colour, prints, textures and embroidery while making their jewellery and footwear pieces. This round-toe faux leather pair is easy to maintain and if you pair it right, it's going to make any feet happy.
