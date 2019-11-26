This Gifting Guide Will Make You The Best Secret Santa

Available in orange, black and white, this mini saddle bag from Tarini's pop-up is great for anyone, honestly. If you're confused about what to gift someone, this buckle belt saddle bag is useful for anyone. And, the big plus is that it looks great! It's made with faux leather by Noam. It's perfect to carry for a night out and has enough space to fit all your essentials. I love the vintage style belt buckle in the front. And, has two detachable straps too.