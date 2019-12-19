Cotton Dresses And Circular Slings, This Store In Camp Is High On Cute

Inside Wonderland, this store is a factory outlet for Fashiana. So you get dresses at a cheaper price. And you know us, we love budget shopping! There’s a variety to pick from: printed and solid coloured ones to shirt dresses that you could repurpose as a long jacket and more.

The cotton dresses are either printed, with designs that are abstract or subtly floral. We loved a white dress that was on display and has a child’s-drawing-like print on it. There’s a printed midi dress available in orange and blue with tassels in front and has a choli-like back, which is on our wishlist too. And, some front-open long tops in solid colours and in prints that you could wear on jeans or use to create an indo-western look.

Fashiana also has circular sling bags. If you don’t have one in your wardrobe already, consider picking one from here. They’re made with cane and will be just the right bag you need for a day event or a weekend brunch.

Dresses start at INR 500 and can go up to INR 2,000. The brand also has simple kurtas with bell sleeves and shararas.