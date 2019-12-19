Busy Or Lazy? This KP Store Has Everything Under One Rood For Whatever Kind Of Shopper You May Be

Whether you're looking for accessories, a kurti, top or lingerie, Curvilla in Koregaon Park has everything under their roof, making life fairly convenient for a shopper that's too busy to hop around from store to store. Located in Koregaon Park's Lane 7, this store has some cool stuff on their racks. You will find kurtis, tops, one pieces, bags, jewellery, lingerie and much more starting at INR 300. The store has a good collection of lingerie: t-shirt bras for everyday, a few bikinis for a beach holiday and others for several occasions. And, prices here start at INR 1,000. Quite cheap compared to a lot of other brands that you wish you had, no? But trust us, the quality is great and we hear, so is the fit and comfort. The store seems to be great at multi-tasking because they also design some garments. You can get a kurti for work or an ensemble for your BFF's sangeet, and dresses too, if you're one to believe that fast fashion is best left for others. Designing, stitching and material costs combines, the prices start at INR 1,500. However, we'd still suggest you call them to get the latest pricing before you plan to visit. They offer imitation jewellery and you can find a large collection of traditional and contemporary pieces starting at INR 500 only. And, guess what? They customise jewellery too. So, if you're a shopper in a rush or just a lazy one, we're sure this store will take care of all you need.