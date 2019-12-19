Switch To A Healthy Lifestyle With Earthen Pots & Pans From This Pottery Store

If you have been looking forward to adopt earthenware and pots in your day to day cooking, head to Downhill Pottery Stores in Dhanori on Porwal Road in Dhanori, for almost everything clay. The store has its shelves stacked with utensils, statues and home accessories made with clay. The best part about this store is that all the pieces are brought from craftsmen from across the country. You can choose from pieces brought in from Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra among other states. We found a number of products for everyday use. There were bottles that had beautiful artwork on them priced at INR 150. You can also get plain clay bottles for INR 120. The store also had kulhads of all shapes and sizes staring at INR 30 only. They also had wine goblets and jugs as part of their tableware collection. And, other serve ware and tableware too like cookers, pots, pans and also non-stick pans, plates, spoons, bowls starting at INR 100 only. We also found water filters made from clay in five and 20 litre capacity. Apart from utensils, Downhill Pottery also has home accessories on offer. There were wind chimes, vases, statues, corner pieces and more. However, what really caught our attention was a bird-shaped whistle. This whistle had the capability of holding water and with water inside it, if you blow air into it, the whistle makes different noises depending on the water level in it. And, it doesn't make the annoying sound most plastic or metal whistles make.