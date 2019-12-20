Comfort First: We Found A Footwear Brand That'll Keep You Happy On Your Toes

What would you do without a good pair of shoes? They make an outfit and they definitely need to be comfortable and sturdy. When it comes to men’s footwear, the options are mostly limited (or that’s what everyone thinks) but worry not! We discovered a brand that takes care of all your footwear needs. El Paso Footwear are uniquely designed to support your whole body as we are on our feet so much, it’s necessary to have shoes that keep our body posture in check.

A venture by Rohil Polymers, El Paso footwear are fitted with shock cushioning and soles with a sturdy grip that reduces strain on your legs, back and feet. These pairs have been conceptualised by their in-house designers and made by craftsmen who ensure each pair is durable and reliable. The design of the footwear has strong ergonomics that ensures that it fits your feet perfectly and gives you optimum comfort whether you are stationary or in motion. It keeps your heel in perfect balance and gives your toes excellent natural freedom of movement.

From boots and oxfords to slippers, loafers, flyknit, formal shoes and much more - El Paso has it all. Their shoes are mostly made of leather and suede that makes most of their footwear durable for any weather. We love their collection of oxfords starting at INR 950. They are available in basic colours such as brown and black that can go with any outfits. If you are looking for something more casual then check out their line of sandals starting at INR 850.