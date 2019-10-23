Dress Materials, Embroideries And More: This Store Is A One Stop Shop!

Looking for some embroidery patches to make your own dress? Head to Gayatri Matching House and get your hands on some really cool designs! Towards the end of Sai Chowk in Pimpri, you will be able to spot Gayatri Matching Centre very easily. The store is a hub for some really good fabrics, laces, patches and many such materials that will help you make a dress that stands out. Along with dress materials and embroideries, the store also has various types of zarris, buttons, latkans and other things to make a chic desi-girl outfit. When it comes to fabrics, the store majorly deals in cotton which can be used in making the lining of salwar-suits. There are bales of brocade silk, silk satin and other materials. The prices for these fabrics starts at INR 200 per meter. However, a majority of this collection includes pieces that are plain. Talking about the embroidery that they have, you will find a number of reels in various sizes and designs. There are reels which have sequin, zardosi flowers, stones put together in various shapes and sizes. They also have a good range of patch work with them. The prices for these patch works starts at INR 50 a piece. The store currently only offers fall and bidding services to sarees and dupattas. You can collect a majority of the material from here and give it to your regular tailor.