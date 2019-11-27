This Stunning Cafe Serves All Things Turkish!

Turkish cuisine is one of the most appetizing and rich cuisines of the world and Turkish people are known to be very passionate about food. Diversity and the full flavour makes the Turkish cuisine worldwide famous which draws from its rich history and each region in the country today praises its own specialities. Why so much about Turkish food? Well, here's what I've discovered recently while I was shopping on the streets of FC Road. Pide - a new Turkish Cafe in town which serves all things Turkish is Pide Turkish Cafe. So here's what to try at Pide : 1. Troy 2. Pita Bread with Tzatziki and Baba Ghanoush 3. Lamb Adana 4. Istanbul Pide 5. Kuzu 6. Chicken Berry Britannia 7. Sebzili Lahmacun Pizza 8. Paneer Urfa Kebab 9. Bun Maska with Turkish Coffee 10. Bun Maska Pudding 11. Baklava 12. Om Ali The food here is super affordable and everything is made from scratch. Even their bread is freshly baked and is super soft. They use superior quality meat and ingredients. Also, if I plan to dine at any restaurant on FC Road, my only concern is if the place has a clean washroom and bang on, these guys have not one but two washrooms on the top floor. The interiors are on point and go well with the theme, the food is super affordable and freshly made. What else do you want? Until next time, keep exploring!