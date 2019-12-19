Love Banana Chips? This Homegrown Brand Sells Them In 8 Flavours

Pudina, sea-salt, masala, garlic chatpata, cheese, khatta meetha, smokey pepper and rich tomatoes- we are talking about eight different flavours of banana chips by Fanpickd, a homegrown wafer and snack brand. With a unique twist to the humble banana chips, Fanpickd, which is a sister concern of Invincible foods is slowly making its mark in the food industry. Ever since childhood, banana wafers have held a special place in our hearts. Healthy and homemade, you can snack on them without worrying about the unnecessary calories and fats. Snack time? Want to feed kids healthy munchies? We suggest you stock up your kitchen with these 8 varieties of chips. If you like spice, try their masala, smoked pepper and garlic chatpata. Those who prefer tangy flavours should try the tomato one. Cheese lovers must try the fresh dairy cheese flavours. Starting at INR 60 for 200 grams, you can buy them online- either through their social media handle or through other sites like Indiamart, Amazon etc. Picture Courtesy: IG Handle Of Fanpickd