Got a wedding to attend or want to look like a million bucks at an event? Whatever your reason for buying couture may be, Ivory Bazaar in Kothrud will dress you up in their best.
This Kothrud Designer Will Dress You Up In Affordable Couture
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome?
From small time TV celebrities, to everyday fashionistas, this quaint little store in Kothrud offers designs that are hard to find.
Ivory Bazaar knows how to design the trends into more functional wear. So you're not going to have to deal with clothes fresh off a runaway, instead they are entwined with your needs.
From lehengas and sarees that step away from traditional designs to gowns and other evening wear, you can be styled and ready for the red carpet here. This label is where you can go for glamorous outfits with dramatic details. And don't be surprised with all the compliments that come your way.
The price range is fairly affordable for the designs. You can name your price for an outfit, but usually the price range starts at INR 5,000.
What Could Be Better?
We'd love to see a few ready-to-wear outfits for fashion emergencies.
Pro-Tip
Get a saree stitched for the next big event on your social calendar. The designer will put you in a quirky blouse that no one else is going to have in their wardrobe.
