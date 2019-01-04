This Kothrud Designer Will Dress You Up In Affordable Couture

From small time TV celebrities, to everyday fashionistas, this quaint little store in Kothrud offers designs that are hard to find.



Ivory Bazaar knows how to design the trends into more functional wear. So you're not going to have to deal with clothes fresh off a runaway, instead they are entwined with your needs.

From lehengas and sarees that step away from traditional designs to gowns and other evening wear, you can be styled and ready for the red carpet here. This label is where you can go for glamorous outfits with dramatic details. And don't be surprised with all the compliments that come your way.

The price range is fairly affordable for the designs. You can name your price for an outfit, but usually the price range starts at INR 5,000.