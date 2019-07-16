Dresses To Accessories: This Store Is A Saviour For All Fashion Woes

img-gallery-featured
Clothing Stores

Gharobar

Royal Heritage Mall, Mohammed Wadi, Pune
4.2

Dorabjee Royal Heritage Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 8, NIBM Road, Mohammed Wadi, Pune

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I came across Gharobar through a friend. They have an exquisite collection. From sarees, Kurtis, accessories, body care, leather purses, juries, watches, jewellery, and sports collection. They also have a beautiful collection of sarees for all kind of occasions. I loved the jacket as seen in the picture. It was just for 1200 INR. Also, they have kaftan the pretty ones. Also, they have few collections for kids. Overall, you'll find everything here inclusive of all the brands.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

Clothing Stores

Gharobar

Royal Heritage Mall, Mohammed Wadi, Pune
4.2

Dorabjee Royal Heritage Mall, Upper Ground Floor, Shop 8, NIBM Road, Mohammed Wadi, Pune

image-map-default