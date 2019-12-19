One Pit-Stop For South Indian & North Indian Cuisines At Pocket-Friendly Rates

South and More is the best place for South Indian foodies from Pune. But other than South Indian food they serve many different dishes also, and that's a bit interesting. This place is located in the heart of Pune, that is Sadashiv Peth. If you are talking about ambience wise, this is perfectly decorated indoor and outdoor space with a traditional touch. Now let's start with food, we were there for food tasting some days ago, we tried different South Indian dishes and some beverages. List and Rating following below:- * Beverages 1) Mango Lassi - 4/5 2) Cold Coffee - 5/5 4) Lemon Juice -5/5 5) Iced Tea -4/5 * Food 1) Mexi Roll delight Dosa 5/5 2) Thatte Idli 4/5 3) Podi Tossed Idli 5/5 4) Chopsuey Dosa 5/5 5) Spring Roll Dosa 5/5 6) Spring Roll 4/5 7) Paneer Tikka Sizzler (Highly Recommend) 5/5 Overall we enjoyed food and beverages. If you are looking for South and North Indian food at the same place and pocket-friendly stuff, then you must visit this place.