Weekend Getaway Near Mumbai? This Gorgeous Cottage Will Definitely Make Your Trip Special!

Bliss Inn is a cozy cottage with a gorgeous view of the Pawna lake. It's got its very own private lake entry, and they have a kayak available for you. Swim in the lake or kayak away to glory in this secluded corner of Pawna lake. It's like a dream or like the beautiful chill spots you see in movies! When I say private, I mean private. Swimming in the lake is completely safe (provided you can swim). Kayaking on a massive lake with calm waters is almost like being in heaven. Especially when it's just you and your own. The cottage comes with caretakers that cook amazing meals for you and has the warmest owners that make sure everything you need is taken care of.