Shop For Accessories, Home Decor & Clothing By Local Artists From Pune At This Concept Store

In a time where everything and everyone is moving towards mass production, Gharobar is providing a platform for local sellers. Curating a number of homegrown brands, this store has accessories, clothing, home decor and much more to offer. What started as an online platform, Gharobar is now a physical store in Royal Heritage Mall a.k.a., Dorabjee's mall in Wanowrie. The store is located on the lower ground floor of the mall and has over 10 brands that are from Pune. The brainchild of Avani Shroff and Rashmi Maheswari, this store is a one-stop-shop for finest quality clothing, accessories, shoes, home decor, food and much more. This place literally leaves you spoilt for choice. The store is pretty huge and widespread in the area that it has. Each and every brand has been provided with a small space within the store. If you think it would be over crowded then you'd be wrong. Adding to the curator's organisational skills, no two counters in a row sell the same kind of things. With a spirit to create a platform, every counter has its owner's visiting card and if there is a need for customisation, you can get that done from them directly. The store has also provided a free space for a self-help group for women that makes papads and dry chutneys. At this store, there are counters that sell clothing such as kurtis, dress pieces (which are also available in chikanakri work), kurtis, jackets. Surprisingly, the clothing brands that they have are not just from Pune, but also from Kutch and Kashmir. They also have brands that are selling home decor and the major one is a watch store that makes beautiful clocks that you need in your home. They also have a counter that makes customised clutches. When it comes to customising, this store has over five brands that customise items. There are two brands which customise jewellery and have traditional as well as contemporary pieces on display. They also have a jutti brand that majorly sources its shoes from Jaipur but will customise them for you. This jutti brand majorly has quirky shoes that will complement any dress. They also have a brand that offers leather products. The best part is that the prices at this store start at INR 300.